Jared Grindle softball tournament coming soon

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

September draws out the softball player in many, as dozens of teams take to the field for the Jared C. Grindle One Pitch Co-ed Softball Tournament. This year, the multi-day event will be held September 15-17. In its 14th year, the tournament has grown from just a handful of teams to more than two dozen.



On Friday and Sunday, events will be held in Brooksville at the Athletic Field behind the town house. Teams playing on Saturday will be assigned to various fields, including the Brooksville Athletic Field, Deer Isle Little League field, the Blue Hill Fairgrounds or the Jim Henry Field on New Road in Penobscot. Spectators are welcome and encouraged at all fields for all events.



The tournament is named for a sports-loving Brooksville teen who died in a car accident in 2004. Money raised from the tournament is used to send area children to athletic camps.



This year, the events begin on Friday, September 15, at 4 p.m. with a home run derby and pitching contest at the Brooksville Athletic Field. Participating teams can nominate one female and one male hitter and a pitcher from their teams to enter the event.



At each field there will be event memorabilia and concessions for sale, with proceeds used to benefit the scholarship fund established in Grindle’s name.



People who have not signed up for a team but want to play could probably find a spot on one of the teams, as sometimes teams have last-minute cancellations or need to fill a spot. There is typically a pick-up roster at each field for those who want to jump on a team.



Since the first tournament in 2004, nearly $65,000 has been raised and more than 140 children have been able to attend athletic camps through the scholarship program.



Handmade trophies will be given to the winning team, and raffle items will be offered. Each year, Brooksville residents Gayle and Earl Clifford hand-make the trophies.



On Sunday at the Brooksville Field, a “little’s” game (those younger players who aren’t yet old enough to play) will take to the field for a special game at half time.



Anyone unable to attend may make a donation to the scholarship fund at any time by sending a check to JCGYSSP, 1434 Coastal Road, Brooksville 04617. Scholarship applications can be requested from the same address (and are often available at area schools); scholarship awards are ongoing throughout the year to area students.

