News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, September 28, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, September 28, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, September 28, 2017 Surry’s Daigle is At Home men’s tennis champion

Cheryl Hathaway of Winterport and Glenn Daigle of Surry display their trophy plates at the At Home Tennis Round Robin.

The Blue Hill Country Club was the site of the fourth annual At Home Tennis Round Robin fundraising event on September 16. More than 40 players participated in the four rounds. Cheryl Hathaway of Winterport and Glenn Daigle of Surry were the women’s and men’s champions.



This event is a major fundraiser for At Home, a program of the Washington Hancock Community Agency which supports aging in place. The who made this event possible include Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Camden National, First National Bank, Harmon’s Tire and Service Center, and Stanley Subaru. Hutchin Gerrish created the trophies.

