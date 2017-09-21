GSA endowment establishes Food for Thought Fund

News Feature

Hannah Semler, left, with her grandmother, Dorothy “Dottie” B. Hayes, whose recent gift established the Food for Thought Fund at George Stevens Academy.

by Anne Berleant

An endowment from Brooklin resident Dorothy “Dottie” Hayes will provide up to $5,000 annually to help make sure all students are able to eat lunch at George Stevens Academy. The Board of Trustees announced the gift establishing the Food for Thought Fund at a time when Head of School Tim Seeley estimates 30 percent of students would be eligible for a free and reduced lunch program under federal guidelines, based on the percentage receiving assistance at local elementary schools.



As a town academy, GSA enjoys private school autonomy but does not get federal meal program assistance as public schools do. It is financed in large part by local taxes, paid as student tuition by “sending” towns.



“That town academy status, while possibly limiting our use of some government programs, gives us a great deal of flexibility and creativity in how we approach and solve problems, and it is our greatest strength,” Seeley said. But GSA is “committed to solving the problem of food insecurity.”



About 10 percent of students currently receive lunch assistance, Seeley said, far lower than the percentage in local elementary schools although the student base is nearly the same. Of the roughly 320 students enrolled this fall, 40 are residential students, mainly from outside the United States. The rest come from Peninsula towns.



“Clearly, our numbers [of students needing assistance] were way off,” Seeley said. He said he became aware of the issue from his staff members, who noticed some students not eating, along with community members, staff and volunteers and GSA board members. Some staff and teachers have sponsored a student’s $5 lunch daily cost, he added.



GSA is also changing they way students apply for lunch assistance, Seeley said, checking if federal assistance is possible while still providing quality meals, and looking into a lower price.



He said establishing the Food for Thought Fund will hopefully lead others to contribute. “We ask for assistance after we show we’ve done everything on our end.”



Hayes learned of the lunch assistance gap from her granddaughter Hannah Semler, Gleaning Coordinator at Healthy Acadia. Semler worked to integrate the gleaning program, where volunteers collect food from farms that would otherwise go to waste, with GSA food services, now under new Director Kristyn LaPlante.



“Dottie Hayes has a lifelong love of the Blue Hill Peninsula and a strong commitment to education. Her experience in schools informed her belief that a hungry student cannot be a focused learner,” states the September 15 GSA press release.



“As we discover more need, it’s a dance with what’s the funding available,” Seeley said. “This gift is a great start. It helps us tremendously.”



To apply for lunch assistance, a confidential process, families and/or students should contact GSA Business Manager Fred Heilner at f.heilner@georgestevens.info or 374-2808.

