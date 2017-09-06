Surry sets retail marijuana prohibition vote

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

The town of Surry will place a proposed ordinance prohibiting retail marijuana establishments and social clubs before voters at an October 2 special town meeting. A public hearing will be held on September 20 at 6 p.m. at the elementary school.



“We don’t want Surry to become the retail [marijuana] headquarters for the Blue Hill Bay [area],” Selectman Bill Matlock said.



Actions under way in neighboring towns Blue Hill, where a referendum prohibition vote will be held on September 26, and Ellsworth, whose city council passed a two-year prohibition ordinance, spurred selectmen to place an “Ordinance Prohibiting Retail Marijuana Establishments and Retail Marijuana Social Clubs in the Municipality of Surry” before Surry voters.



Matlock also cited a potential increase in traffic, including by impaired drivers, and no obvious advantages by allowing retail marijuana.



The Maine Marijuana Legalization Act was narrowly approved by voters last November, allowing personal possession, use and cultivation by adults 21 and older, and retail marijuana cultivation, testing and product manufacturing facilities, shops and social clubs. The state is working to create regulatory framework for retail operations and, in the meantime, has a moratorium in place through January 31, 2018.



“We don’t have the authority to prohibit personal use, personal plants, or medical marijuana,” Matlock said. “The only control [we have] under the Home Rule is the retail aspect.”



Penobscot Bay Press is hosting “Retail Marijuana: A Community Conversation,” a moderated panel discussion and Q&A on Monday, September 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Hill Town Hall.



Retail marijuana prohibition ordinance

Sept. 20: Public Hearing

Oct. 2: Special Town Meeting

6 p.m., Elementary School

