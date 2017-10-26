News Feature

Augusta Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, October 26, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, October 26, 2017 DOE entices schools to share services, with millions on the table

by Anne Berleant

Millions of dollars in grant money have been made available to help enlist school districts to share or consolidate services, from educational programs to administration and transportation, the Maine Department of Education recently announced. The funding was part of the state budget passed in the 128th legislative session.



The Fund for Efficient Delivery of Educational Services was established to help finance the cost of regionalization initiatives, and offers $5 million in 2017, and another $5 million in 2018 to approved projects.



“The Maine Department of Education is focused on improving educational services and increasing student achievement through creative regional partnerships,” according to the MDOE website.



Superintendents in Hancock County “are looking at the opportunities the new legislation could bring to the school districts in Hancock County,” particularly in areas of special education, professional development and transportation, Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington said. “These are just at the beginning stages as ‘what if’ discussions.”



The DOE already awarded 10 Educational Efficiencies and Opportunity grants in 2017 for projects ranging from combining high schools to creating partnerships across districts in STEM studies, math programs, teacher professional development, and special education.



All of the projects awarded grants involve several schools and anywhere from two to over a dozen administrative districts.



Unions 76 and 93 include eight districts—Blue Hill, Brooksville, Brooklin, Castine, Penobscot, Sedgwick, Surry, and Deer Isle-Stonington CSD, which runs an elementary school and a high school. However, any service sharing proposals would not have to be limited to the two unions.



Elkington stressed that school boards would have to sign off on any grant proposals.



“With the legislation passing so late in the last session the state still has to complete rule-making, etc.,” he added. “It is more likely that if district school boards agree then plans would be finalized in 2018-19.”



