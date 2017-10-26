Spinazola pleads ‘not guilty’ to manslaughter, aggravated OUI

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Frances “Joe” Spinazola entered “not guilty” pleas on charges of Class A manslaughter, Class B aggravated OUI (operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant), and Class D OUI in Hancock County Superior Court Tuesday, October 24. He waived a reading of the indictment that was handed down by the grand jury on October 5.



Deputy District Attorney Toff Toffolon indicated to Judge Charles Budd that the court could now docket the case for trial but did not object to Spinazola’s attorney Robert Van Horn’s request for “one more” dispositional conference. Two such conferences—scheduled in all criminal cases to see whether a plea agreement can be reached—were held on April 28 and September 21.



Spinazola had been charged March 8 following an investigation by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office into a single-car accident in Castine November 19, 2016 that left 55-year-old Orland resident Ronald Bakeman dead and Cheryl Spinazola, Spinazola’s wife, with non-life-threatening injuries. Spinazola, who was driving at the time, registered a blood alcohol content of 0.15 grams or more.



Class A felonies are punishable by a prison sentence of up to 30 years and a $50,000 fine, class B felonies by a sentence up to 10 years and a $20,000 fine. Class D crimes are misdemeanors and punishable by less than one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.



Judge Budd set the next dispositional conference for December 14, 8:30 a.m. at the Ellsworth Courthouse, and continued his $10,000 unsecured bail, and bail conditions that Spinazola not possess or use alcohol or drugs.

