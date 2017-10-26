Paradise Tattoo marks 10 years decorating skin in Blue Hill

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Skin art. Humans have been doing it for a very, very long time, as ritual and tradition and, in modern times, as decoration and a declaration.



“I got my first tattoo at 20,” tattoo artist Corey Paradise said recently, showing a spiked, spherical ball on his calf.



Paradise Tattoo has been tucked into the corner building on Main and Water streets since 2007, with Paradise now inscribing about 300 tattoos a year.



“I’ve now been doing this longer than anything,” he said. A former restaurant worker, Paradise opened his shop after apprenticing to former Belfast tattoo artist Julie Rose. He moved to Blue Hill with his wife, and in 2009 quit baking muffins at the Blue Hill Co-op to tattoo full time.



“Tattooing has always been considered recession proof,” he noted, because even in hard economic times people may pass on new cars or vacations but will splurge in a smaller way on a tattoo.



Tattoos can be done in a one-time sitting or, for larger, more complex tattoos, be completed over a span of time, such as a sleeve, interlocking tattoos that cover half or a full arm, like the one Blue Hill resident Denise Black has been sitting for.



“Corey’s intuitive nature as an artist and his refined skills have led me to several stunning pieces of living artwork,” Black said. “For me it’s more than just getting ink. It’s about enjoying every minute of the process, from concept design to finished product.”



His customers run the gamut from fishermen all the way to his oldest client, who got her first tattoo, a small cherry blossom on top of her wrist, for her 80th birthday, an experience Paradise described as “terrifying” for him.



And while most brick-and-mortar stores have been hit by technology, the Internet has helped Paradise Tattoo, he said.



“You can’t put your arm in your laptop and come out tattooed,” he said. But people can read reviews of his work online which leads to new customers, he said. Still, most of his customers are locally based.



“The lobster community has definitely been central to my business success,” he said. “I tattoo lots and lots of people who work on the water. It’s always been a great balance to the seasonal economy.”



A homeowner and a new father, Paradise said that while many tattoo artists seek a larger community to set up shop, Blue Hill is working for him.



“Blue Hill is growing,” he said. “I’m convinced that I’m on the ground floor.”

