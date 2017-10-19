News Feature

Penobscot Originally published in Castine Patriot, October 19, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, October 19, 2017 Scoping session set for oyster lease

by Anne Berleant

A potential aquaculture lease application to grow oysters in the upper Bagaduce River in Penobscot will be discussed at an upcoming scoping session, the Department of Marine resources announced October 12.



Joe Rego, of Clearwater Seafood, Inc. of Orland, has grown oysters east of Nab Island for five years, he said.



“I have three leases there now. I just want to combine them,” he explained.



Rego said he plans to apply for a “roughly” three-acre standard aquaculture lease site for suspended and bottom culture American/Eastern oysters.



He is listed on the DMR website as being granted three 0.01 acre limited purpose aquaculture licenses in 2014.



Increasing aquaculture has caused a mounting concern from communities bordering the 12 mile long river, which covers about 1,000 acres, including intertidal flats. Its tidal fluctuations and relatively warm waters provide excellent shellfishery conditions while it also provides 2,700 acres of habitat for migrating birds, waterfowl and wading birds, and is home to horseshoe crabs and bald eagles, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, which has classified it as a focus area of ecological significance.



An October 2016 application for a Bagaduce River 23 acre lease site in Penobscot by Michael Briggs of Taunton Bay Oyster Co., still awaits a DMR decision, while about 15.5 acres of aquaculture leases are currently operated in Brooksville, Penobscot and Sedgwick.



The scoping session begins at 6 p.m. on October 30 at the Penobscot Community School.

