Harvest Festival brings together food, fun and folk

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

With an autumn sun filtering through morning clouds, the third annual Peninsula Harvest Festival drew a crowd to Mainescape in celebration of the season. Local chefs served up food hot and cold in the greenhouse while a George Stevens Academy jazz ensemble performed outside.



Local vendors offered wares from wooden kitchen utensils to fresh farm produce, and from first-time vendor Marti Brill of Sedgwick’s Sweet Life Flower Farm, pickled quail eggs and rabbit pies.



“I’m having a great time,” said Brill, who will also bring her specialty foods to the Winter Market on Saturday mornings at the same venue.



Fare ranged from hot beef stew from the Brooklin Inn and fresh crepes from Barncastle to Asian dishes from Lusan and lobster stew from the Blue Hill Peninsula Chamber of Commerce to oysters on the half shell from Jesse Leach’s Bagaduce Oyster Company.



Co-sponsored by Mainescape Garden Center and Blue Hill Heritage Trust, the festival continues a tradition started years ago by the Blue Hill Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, whose Executive Director Lori Sitzabee helped promote the event.



“This year’s festival was the best yet,” BHHT Development and Outreach Director Chrissy Allen, said. “The mood was buzzing and festive the whole time and new waves of people showed up right until the very end. It was a really nice way to celebrate all of the hard working and talented folks we have here on the peninsula.”

