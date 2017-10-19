News Feature

Our Community Originally published in Castine Patriot, October 19, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, October 19, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, October 19, 2017 Absentee ballots available for November 7 election Deadline for requests is November 2

by Anne Berleant

Election Day is coming up fast and while no statewide candidate races are on local ballots, there are four state ballot measures: on permitting a specific gambling casino in York County; expanding Medicaid; a transportation and infrastructure bond; and a constitutional amendment on the public employees retirement system unfunded liabilities.



Anyone can vote by absentee ballot whether physically absent from their town of residence or not on Election Day, November 7. And, you can go to your town office and vote in person by absentee ballots now through November 2, which is also the deadline for requesting absentee ballots.



The four exceptions are: 1) an unexpected absence from your municipality during Election Day polling hours; 2) physical disability; 3) inability to travel to polls because voter resides on a coastal island ward or precinct; or 4) incapacity or illness that prevents voter from leaving home or treatment facility.



Absentee voting in person: at your town office, no absentee ballot application required.



Absentee voting by mail: ballots may be requested from your town office by mail or in person; or, fill out application on maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl and a ballot will then be mailed to you. Absentee ballots for immediate family members may also be applied for.

