Truck parade to raise funds for first responders

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

Join area drivers as they head to the Coastal Road this weekend to take part in an organized pick-up truck parade.



As part of Brooksville’s yearlong bicentennial celebration, a parade of pickup trucks will be held Sunday, October 15, at 11 a.m. The event will raise money for first responders, including the town’s fire department mutual aid services, Memorial Ambulance, Peninsula Ambulance and LifeFlight of Maine.



Registration forms are coming in, as are donations, said Gayle Clifford, adding that those who are unable to attend have sent donations wishing to contribute.



Pre-registered parade participants, as well as those looking to sign up the morning of the parade, can sign in between 9 and 10:45 a.m. at the Brooksville Elementary School, 1527 Coastal Road. For information, email 200pickupparade@gmail.com or call 326-4518.

