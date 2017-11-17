Blue Hill town treasurer resigns in midst of disciplinary hearing

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Town Treasurer Jody Murphy submitted a letter of resignation November 16 that selectmen unanimously accepted the following day. Murphy has been on paid administrative leave since October 5, and an October 25 disciplinary hearing was set to continue November 17.



“I wasn’t expecting to resign; I was expecting things to work out,” Murphy said early on November 17.



The disciplinary hearing relates to an ongoing investigation on discrepancies uncovered by auditors, one in 2016 and three in 2017, totaling just under $11,000, Selectman Jim Schatz said.



Auditors “discovered an irregularity in depositing cash, and asked for a bank reconciliation process to see if it was an anomaly,” he said at the November 17 selectmen’s meeting. “It raised two other red flags.” A fourth deposit from the transfer station has since been flagged.



Murphy asserts that she brought the October 2016 discrepancy to the attention of selectmen in January, which Schatz said he did not recall.



By law, the town treasurer accepts responsibility for all bank deposits.



Murphy said that she was unaware she was considered part of the investigation into the discrepancies until she was placed on paid administrative leave.



Resigning stops Murphy from appealing any disciplinary decision the hearing may have concluded with.



“At this point, the office would be a hostile environment,” she said. She also cited rising legal fees and the need to find employment. She was represented in the administrative matter by Rudman Winchell attorney John Hamer.



Sexual harassment and assault complaint



Murphy began working as treasurer for Blue Hill in 2014. In February 2017 she hired Lambert Coffin attorney Amy Visentin to file a complaint of sexual harassment and assault against the town with town attorney Diane O’Connell. Selectmen offered a formal apology and said that they would undergo workplace training, she said, but nothing further happened.



Schatz said the town has “refined and put out personnel policies in a more formal way.”



The Maine Human Rights Commission is the government agency that handles workplace complaints, including sexual harassment if an employee files formal charges.



“The ball’s in somebody’s court, but not ours,” Schatz said.



All meetings and hearings regarding personnel issues are not deemed part of the public record by law, to protect individual privacy, which the selectmen have had to operate within. However, an employee being discussed in such a closed session must be notified of the meeting and be allowed to be present.



“The laws are extremely rigid,” Selectman Ellen Best noted.



The selectmen also voted to extend a temporary office assistant position through December 31 and to begin drafting an advertisement for the town treasurer position.



Regarding any final outcome of audit investigation findings, Best said the selectmen “will do what we have to do.”

