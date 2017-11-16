Castine church announces 2017 Pulliam Grants

News Feature

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine has announced that eight Maine institutions have received Pulliam Social Justice Grants for 2017. The Pulliam Grants were created to honor the late Deborah Pulliam, a longtime member of the congregation and benefactor of a variety of social justice causes in Maine and elsewhere.



Pulliam Grants are made by a committee composed of members from three UU congregations—Castine, host; Ellsworth; and Belfast. The following were awarded grants: Community Compass, Blue Hill, $5,000 to expand their “Parents as Leaders” program that helps newborns and their parents thrive during the first year of their lives;



Volunteers for Hancock County Jail Residents, $3,500 to facilitate the jail library, provide GED materials, expand materials on addiction treatment, self-help titles, and provide social opportunities for residents;



MUUSAN (Maine Unitarian Universalist State Advocacy Network), Augusta, $4,500 to inform and advocate for Unitarian Universalist principles for a more just society in the state legislature and in the public square;



Peninsula Free Health Services, Blue Hill, $5,000 to provide professional health services for those who have no medical insurance and cannot afford private medical care; Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition, Augusta, $5,000 to change policies and practices throughout Maine especially to allow in-person visits between residents and their families, and to advocate for paid stipends and employment while residents are incarcerated;



Food and Medicine, Brewer, $4,000 to create opportunities and support for low-income people to be leaders, act collectively, and advocate for themselves; Open Door Recovery Clinic, Ellsworth, $2,000 to provide high-quality outpatient rehabilitation and treatment services for those suffering from addiction and/or mental illness, and their families;



Families First Community Center, Ellsworth, $5,000 to break the cycle of homelessness by equipping families with minor children with the skills they need to gain self-sufficiency.

