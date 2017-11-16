Brooksville veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

News Feature

The Snow family, from left, Keith, Horace and Joshua, are recognized for serving in the military.

by Monique Labbe

The Brooksville Community Center was standing room only on Veterans Day, November 11, as 35 United States military veterans were honored with quilts hand-stitched and sewn by Brooksville volunteers.



The event, and the creating of the quilts, was part of the Quilts of Valor program, which was created in 2003 by Catherine Roberts in Delaware, who was inspired by her son Nathaniel’s deployment. During his time away, she made a quilt to wrap her son in when he came home.



The program was picked up on a national level, and made its way to Brooksville this year.



Over the last 10 months, 11 volunteers worked together to put the quilts together in time for the Veterans Day ceremony. The volunteers were on hand at the celebration to wrap the veterans in their quilts.



“Today we are celebrating living veterans,” said Lorraine Dyer of the Brooksville Historical Society. “You are getting recognition now. These quilts will become heirlooms for future generations to enjoy.”



Each quilt was designed for each veteran and from which branch of the military they came from. The 35 honorees served in active duty in the Coast Guard, Air Force, National Guard, Navy, Marines and the Army.

