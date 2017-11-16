News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, November 16, 2017 Blue Hill community responds to call to action What is the future of Main Street?

John Warren begins the discussion of the future of Blue Hill on November 7 at the library, with David Dillon, seated at right.

by Anne Berleant

Over 60 people crowded inside and spilled out of the upstairs Howard Room at the Blue Hill Library November 7 to discuss the past, present and future of downtown Blue Hill, with an eye to first steps towards change.



Downtown property owner and developer John Warren and Bucklyn Coffee owner David Dillon had put out the call: “Discuss the Future of Blue Hill’s Main Street,” expecting perhaps a dozen people to show up, Dillon said.



But the turnout was “six or seven times our highest estimates,” he noted. “It’s inspiring to see so many people still have so much passion and love for [our] community.”



And while the discussion began with an homage to the Blue Hill of 30 years ago “where you could do everything … [and] everyone knew everyone,” as Mikey Bannister recalled, talk of recapturing the past met with more recent ideas.



One was joining the Main Street program, which aims to revitalize and preserve historical downtowns. This was first discussed three years ago when a senior project manager with Maine Development Foundation, which runs the national Main Street program in Maine, spoke to the Blue Hill Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. At the time, Selectman Vaughn Leach responded: “I feel it’s time to get some kind of local action together.”



Another was the lack of signage, raised in 2014 and more recently by Water Street business owners.



“The town is divorced from the harbor,” Noel Stookey noted, with no signs directing visitors to the town park and harbor tucked at the end of Water Street where the fire house and hospital maintain a prominent presence.



“The firehouse is probably the most expensive piece of property in town,” Butler Smythe noted, and the town should “think outside the box” and look at “how particular pieces of property can be developed.”



Two properties Warren recently bought are the former, and still vacant, Restaurant 66 and building next door, which Boyce’s Boutiques recently expanded into, a sizable chunk of downtown real estate.



“There’s an opportunity here which is unique…to make a wholesale change in the downtown area,” his broker George MacLeod said. “It doesn’t happen very often.”



Selectman Jim Schatz agreed: “Interest, passion and creativity is what it’s going to take to turn this town around…[But] without utilizing people here and towns around us we won’t be able to do this.”

