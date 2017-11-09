Penny Wars raises money for hurricane relief

News Feature

The winners of the Brooksville Elementary School Penny Wars were treated to a pizza party on November 1, with pizza from Eggemoggin Country Store. Pictured, eighth grader Misty Limeburner pours some juice for several younger students as they start their second servings of pizza.

by Monique Labbe

The eighth grade class at Brooksville Elementary School recently ran a school-wide fundraiser that brought in $589.88 for hurricane relief efforts. With pennies.



The Penny Wars fundraiser had each class collect pennies for a full month. The classes competed against each other to earn the ultimate prize, a pizza party for their homerooms.



While the final total was not divided into individual tallies by class, it was determined that the winners were the pre-K/Kindergarten class of Kathy Allen. The students were treated to pizza from Eggemoggin Country Store on November 1.



The only type of coin counted toward the final tallies the penny, meaning nickels, dimes, etc. were removed from the collection jars. The silver coins were not just removed from the jars, but the value of those coins counted against the class’s collection. This allowed for “sabotage,” as a student from one class could deposit a quarter into another class’s collection, which would then take out 25 cents from their total tally.



“That was a fun way to add a level of competition,” said Joe Devine, who teaches seventh and eighth grade science at the school.



The idea for the project was a collaborative effort between the eighth grade students, who first came up with the idea following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The students have been looking at the Red Cross website and plan to send a check in the next few weeks.

