Blue Hill Heritage Trust to host speaker series

News Feature

Blue Hill Heritage Trust will host a Spring Speaker Series during May. The talks will cover a range of topics from ticks to trail building, with special guest speakers from across Maine. All talks are free and open to the public and will include Q&A time, along with a small reception with refreshments.



The first talk, on Thursday, May 18, will be a panel discussion with professionals from the science and medical community discussing an all-too-relevant and nerve-racking subject: ticks. Griffin Dill from the University of Maine Tick Lab; Chuck Lubelczyk, a field biologist from Maine Medical Center; and Dr. Mike Murnik, from Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, will provide the most current information on ticks in Maine. The talk will be held at Blue Hill Consolidated School at 7 p.m. Childcare will be available for those with small children who wish to attend kid free; all ages are welcome.



The second Spring Speaker Series talk, on Wednesday, May 24, will look at how two local artists are telling stories through their artwork. Join BHHT and friends Ann Flewelling and Tate Yoder for a discussion and video presentation on their story-telling processes. The talk, which will also feature the official release of a video project BHHT recently completed with Yoder, will be held at the Blue Hill Public Library at 6:30 p.m.



The third and final talk in the series will be Tuesday, May 30 and will focus on how land trusts design and build new trails on conserved lands. Trail building experts George Fields of Blue Hill Heritage Trust, Caleb Jackson of Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Pete Coleman of Acadia National Park will give a presentation on the various stages of trail building from planning to ribbon cutting. The talk will be held at the Blue Hill Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

