Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, May 25, 2017 GSA jazz program has golden touch but school band is for everyone

Derek McGraw, at left, plays in the band, the Jazz Band and the Con Fouco jazz combo.

by Anne Berleant

Back in the mid-1980s, heading up George Stevens Academy music program was a part-time gig. Enter music director Steve Orlofsky and fast forward three decades, and the Jazz Band and jazz combos bring home medals and trophies from the State Jazz Festival every year. In 28 of the past 30 years, the Jazz Band has placed in the top three in its division at the State Jazz Festival, winning the gold 14 times since 2003—including this year.



“It’s sort of a miracle we do as well as we do,” Orlofsky said, noting the Jazz Band’s twice-weekly practices. “A basketball team practices six times a week.”



While all students are welcomed into the school band, which practices during school hours, the Jazz Band and combos require auditions, with practices held after school.



Auditions are “not exactly easy,” Orlofsky said, with the ability to improvise and solo optional for jazz band but required for combo. Dedication, loyalty, a love of learning and the ability to perform well are all traits Orlofsky looks for in his musicians. All Jazz Band and combo players also play in the school band.



Bassist Derek McGraw, a senior who began playing in middle school, joined the GSA band in high school and attended his first high school State Jazz Festival last month, playing in the Jazz Band and the combo Con Fouco, which brought home a silver medal.



“I went to [the state festival] in middle school, but it was my first time going [in high school],” he said. “It was an exciting experience, overwhelming.”



The jump from middle school to high school musician can be steep, said junior Sophie Steinbarger, who first picked up the alto saxophone in fourth grade.



“It was kind of a really big shock. We went from easy music to really complex,” she said. Steinbarger puts in her time—twice weekly jazz band and jazz combo practices, in-school band practice and “a couple hours” each day at home.





The music program has tripled in numbers to 70 students since 1987 when Orlofsky came to GSA.



“Before my tenure, the band was more of a part-time thing,” he said. “It was a very casual group that I don’t think many students took seriously.”



While the GSA jazz bands get a lot of notice at competitions, the school band gets the biggest nod from the general public, playing at graduation, Blue Hill’s Memorial Day Parade, the Blue Hill Fair, and at home and tournament basketball games, where it takes a back seat to the teams.



“It’s really awesome. Everyone’s watching when [the team] warms up, and the teams say it helps them,” he said. “We help a little bit. That’s why we come.”



And while any student may join the school band, that doesn’t mean it’s easy. “You have to read music, coordinate your fingers,” Orlofsky said. “There’s so many things to make it happen.”



A recent rehearsal had students breeze through a familiar piece and work on a new one, interspersed with laughter and suggestions from the student musicians.



“I always say, if you like a piece, bring it in,” Orlofsky said. The theme from Harry Potter is one piece currently under construction.



“Everybody has a say in what we play,” sophomore clarinet player Jasmine Thomas said. For her, band rehearsals are a break from her honors academic schedule, she said. “It’s nice to come in and be able to relax.”



With enthusiastic musicians and shelves in the rehearsal room filled with trophies, the only thing missing is a performance center, which left Orlofsky hard-pressed when hosting the district jazz festival in 2012 and 2013.



“We’ve had great bands but no place we can perform in a nice setting,” Orlofsky said. “It just limits us.”

