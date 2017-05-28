Surry house fire ends in fatality

News Feature

An early morning fire claimed the life of one inhabitant and destroyed a house on Ellsworth Road in Surry on May 28.

by Anne Berleant

A house fire at 702 Ellsworth Road early on May 28 claimed the life of one person.



Sergeant Scott Richardson of the Office of Maine State Fire Marshal confirmed the fatality shortly after 9 a.m.



Ellsworth and Surry Fire Departments responded to the call from the Regional Communications Center, with the Ellsworth station arriving first on the scene at 5:15 a.m.



At that point, flames were evident from the back and the roof of the house, Ellsworth Fire Lieutenant Bob Dorr said.



“The fire was under control in about an hour,” Dorr said.



Surry Fire Chief Richard Black and state fire marshals were inside the building around 9:15, preparing to carry out the deceased. The name of the victim has not been released.



Flames still flickered from the roof of the farmhouse, located near the Surry Rural Hall, close to the Ellsworth town line.



The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.



The Blue Hill, Sedgwick, Orland, Trenton and Lamoine volunteer fire departments also provided assistance at the scene.

