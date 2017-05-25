Young scientists showcase their work

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

On paper it sounds simpler. Think of a question, such as what is the power of lightning? Come up with a hypothesis, such as copper is the quickest conductor and will burn a hole in paper in 10 seconds. Then create a way to test it, and discover whether the hypothesis is right.



Surry middle school students showed off science projects like these at a science fair on May 18.



“[Lightning] is a really interesting part of nature and I wanted to know more about it,” said eighth grader Jenna Eldridge, who created her project using common household materials, aluminum foil, a quarter, a sewing needle, a magnifying glass, a stainless steel spoon, an oven mitt and a timer, plus a plasma ball.



She found that copper was the best conductor but that it took only two seconds for the copper wire to burn through paper.



Surry middle school students began investigating possible projects 12 weeks ago, teacher Michael Jezak said, and then researched, experimented, tested and re-tested their hypotheses.



“It doesn’t always work the first time you do it,” he said. “[Students] reflect and go back and try different things.”





Click here to see a video of the Science Fair on our YouTube channel.



The science fair gave students and visitors a foray into science. Whether learning about a solar hot dog cooker, static electricity or the relationship between a heavy backpack and spinal deterioration, students explained their methodology.



The most popular hypotheses involved color. Sixth grader Sean Casey discovered that blue and yellow are dogs’ favorite colors. Eighth grader Machias Bailey proved that the color of ice cream affects how people taste it. Sixth graders Regan Libby and Jillian Eldridge hypothesized that blue eyes see best in dim light, based on research into cone receptors in the retina.



“Our hypothesis was wrong. It was okay because we got to find out cool things anyway,” Jillian Eldridge said.



The project shared first prize with Hannah Richardson, for her project on cleaning products. Second prize went to the lightning project, and third place was shared by Sam Bach, for “Microbial Fuel Cells” and Alicia Havey, “Stroop Effect.” Honorable mentions went to Arden, and Tony Esposito and Jack Bishop.



Whether presenting science projects have steered any of the students into being a scientist is unproven but at least one student is considering it.



“I think that would be fun,” Jenna Eldridge said.

