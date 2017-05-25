News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, May 25, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, May 25, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, May 25, 2017 Tickets on sale for Blue Hill Pops

Singer Don Campbell will perform, as will the violin-guitar duo Velocipede, at the 27th annual Blue Hill Pops Concert on Monday, July 3.

Tickets are now available for the 27th annual Blue Hill Pops Concert on Monday, July 3.



The concert will salute the late Dan Fogelberg and other 1970s singer-songwriters. Singer Don Campbell will perform, as will the violin-guitar duo Velocipede and the Bagaduce Pops Singers.



The concert will feature a winner in the Bagaduce Music Lending Library’s 2017 Young Composers’ Competition: 16-year-old Soren Nyhus, performing his original piano piece. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. at George Stevens Academy. Table seats, reserved chairs and bleacher seats are available in a range of prices. For more information call 374-5454 or email Karen Dickes at karen@bagaducemusic.org.

