News Feature

The Peninsula Originally published in The Weekly Packet, May 25, 2017 Peninsula towns to observe Memorial Day

Castine will honor fallen American soldiers in its annual Memorial Day observance, beginning at the town cemetery.

by Faith DeAmbrose

With a history of observance dating back to 1866, the United States has set aside time to remember those who served this country, specifically those who lost their lives, on land and at sea. This year on Memorial Day, May 29, three Peninsula towns will hold observances; all are invited.



Blue Hill

Duffy-Wescott Post 85 American Legion invites everyone to a Memorial Day parade on Main Street at 10 a.m. Assembly of Scouts and community groups is at 9:30 a.m.



The observance will begin with the firing of the cannon at the Legion Hall. Veterans are invited to march or ride in the vehicles available. Children can decorate their bicycles and join the procession.



The parade continues to the Mill Stream Bridge where a short service and gun salute will be given in honor of those lost at sea.



The parade moves to Seaside Cemetery where a prayer and gun salute will be conducted. Refreshments will be served at the Legion Hall following the return march.



Attendees are encouraged to maintain proper etiquette as the flags pass, which includes standing, removing hats and placing hands over hearts.



For questions or to volunteer, call Reggie Nevells at 266-9959.



Breakfast with the Masons

On Monday from 6:30 to 10 a.m., the Ida Berry Masonic Lodge in Blue Hill will host a breakfast at the Odd Fellows/Masons Hall. Donations will be accepted and will benefit the Masons’ annual scholarship fund.



Brooklin

On Memorial Day, Brooklin will host its annual Observance and Parade beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will travel from the Brooklin School driveway on Bay Road (Route 175) the short distance to the Veterans’ Memorial in front of the town office, where there will be a brief service. Then the parade continues across the street to the First Baptist Church for a closing song. All are invited to participate.



Surry

In Surry, the Memorial Day observance will be held Monday, May 29, at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park, located in the downtown village center at the corner of Main Street and North Bend Road.

