News Feature

Deer Isle Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, May 25, 2017 Marketing venture brings Maine lobsters to chefs, chefs to Maine

Marketing, science and other lobsterfishing business occupied the Zone C Lobster Council on May 18 in Stonington. Pictured, council members, from left, Andrew Ladd, Robert Ray, David Tarr, Ted Ames and Dan MacDonald listen to Frank Gotwal’s lobster marketing update.

by Anne Berleant

Now in its fourth year, the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative has $2.2 million to bring Maine lobsters to the world of high profile chefs and culinary professionals and reap the benefits of the media, Internet and food service industry exposure.



“There’s a huge, untapped domestic market,” board member and Stonington lobsterman Frank Gotwals told the Zone C Council on May 18.



Started in 2013 as a five-year initiative, the MLMC is funded, in part, through lobstering license fees, and by dealers and processors.



Gotwals described how MLMC brings Maine lobsters to chefs through Maine After Midnight events in four or five key cities each year, such as Dallas, San Francisco and Atlanta, and brings chefs to see the Maine commercial lobstering first hand.



The MLMC reports a total 1.2 billion media impressions with an advertising value of $5.2 million, and the engagement of over 1,700 chefs and culinary professionals through its events. And while he acknowledged that it’s difficult to track actual results in sales and dollars, Gotwals said that so far, the results have been encouraging.”



“Lobster’s never really been marketed this way,” he said.



Outside of Maine, soft shell lobsters are being marketed as “new shell” lobsters, Gotwals said.



“One thing clear is that in the marketplace there’s very little difference [between hard and soft shell lobsters],” he said. “Lobster’s lobster.”



In addition, “there are trends in the food industry and we fall into it,” Gotwals said. “Lobster’s sustainable and natural.”



Councils will have to decide whether to continue to support the MLMC in time for the 2018 legislative session, said Rep. Walter Kumiega, co-chairman of the legislature’s Marine Resource Committee.



“This board voted unanimously not to support this in the beginning,” Zone C Council chairman Hilton Turner noted.



Latest lobster science report

DMR lobster biologist Kathleen Reardon presented the latest scientific information on trends in Gulf of Maine warming, and brood stocks and settlement.



With 68 degrees as the top stress threshold for lobsters, she said that since the year 2000 there have been more days with temperatures above 68 degrees than in the previous 100 years combined.



“This is evidence that things are changing, pretty clearly,” she said.



Landings and larval brood stocks are at historic highs, she said, with Zone C doubling its landings since 2004.



“Other fishermen have not seen increases like you have in Zone C,” she said.



But Reardon also noted changes in the population of stage IV post-larva lobsters in mid-coast Maine. “More investigation is needed,” she said.



Turner to step down as chairman

After serving over 10 years as chairman of the Zone C Lobster Council, Turner, of Stonington, said this was his last meeting as chairman.



“Ballots have been sent out, and I’ve declined to renew, [my term]” he said. “It’s time for someone else to take a turn.”



In his tenure as chairman, Turner has helped steer the council through low and high catches and boat prices, and, most recently, the change of the formerly open zone to one of limited entry.



Turner has overseen “a lot of controversy, a lot of ugliness,” council member Robert Ray said. “Hilton deserves a round of applause for his courage.”

