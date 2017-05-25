Brooklin General Store nears opening day

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Fifteen months after its doors closed, and one razing and construction project later, the Brooklin General Store is nearly ready to open, hoping to be ready by Memorial Day weekend.



“We are making every effort,” manager Kristyn LaPlante said on Tuesday, May 23. “We are pushing for it but there is no guarantee at this point.”



For many, Brooklin General, which first began serving the community over 140 years ago, is the heartbeat of Brooklin—where to gas up the car, grab milk and a hot pizza, catch up on local gossip and buy everyday goods from gardening gloves to fishing lures.



“The Brooklin General was part of our family,” Lee Rock wrote on the store’s Facebook page after the demolition of the original 1866 building. “I could go on and on about all of the heartwarming aspects of the building that represented the heart of the community and my family for so many years.”



After former owner Ann Border closed it down on February 7, 2016, three months after the arrest of her nephew and store manager Steve Nygren for alleged embezzlement from Brooklin Boat Yard, four local citizens banded together as BGS LLC to re-open the Brooklin store.



However, they quickly discovered that the building, which had no foundation, was past the point of renovation, and decided to build a new one. The planning board approved their design for a modern store with an exterior that matched the original in April 2016.



Since then, the question floating around Brooklin was, when will it open?



On the morning of May 18, surrounded by gleaming wooden shelving and floors, co-owner Bob Manheimer sat with LaPlante and other staff to fill out their first grocery order. Outside, Brooklin carpenter Don Sheehan was working on interior fittings from the side door ramp and one of two gas pumps was being serviced.



Not everything will be ready for its opening—the pizza oven is still being built, LaPlante said, and prepared foods won’t be available even if the store does open Memorial Day weekend—but she ticked off items such as basic groceries, fishing supplies, beer, wine, cigarettes, and local produce as stock items the store will carry.



“Everybody wants something different, and everyone needs something different from this store,” she said. “It’s the community’s store.”



And, after a year of planning, permitting and construction, Manheimer said all the owners are looking forward to the opening.



“It’s been a great experience, and all the partners are looking forward to having the store service the community, in all the ways it did before.”

