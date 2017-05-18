Blue Hill student featured in ‘Young People’s Concert’

News Feature

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s annual Young People’s Concerts at the Collins Center for the Arts take place on Monday, May 22. Led by BSO Music Director and Conductor Lucas Richman, the concerts for school groups are sold-out this year and will highlight music around the theme “Meet the Orchestra.”



Popular fare on this year’s program includes Sousa’s Washington Post March and excerpts from Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. An original work by Lucas Richman, The United Symphony, will highlight each section of the orchestra individually on stage before “uniting” in a grand finale.



Each year, the winner of the BSO’s Maine High School Concerto Competition is highlighted as a guest soloist at the Young People’s Concerts. This year’s winner, Brandon Aponte, is a 16-year-old sophomore at John Bapst High School who resides in Blue Hill. He began violin at the age of 3, and currently studies with Dr. Anatole Wieck. He is the Concertmaster of the Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestras Philharmonic and the Maine All-State High School Orchestra, and recently performed as a soloist in Vivaldi’s Concerto for Four Violins with Midori. This summer, he will study at the Bowdoin International Music Festival. At the Young People’s Concerts, he will perform the first movement of Wieniawski’s Violin Concerto in D minor.

