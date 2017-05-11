Volunteer ‘Build Day’ dedicated to retiring principal

News Feature

The Sedgwick Community Playground will be assembled and installed by a group of volunteers from across the Peninsula at a Community Build Day beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.



After more than a year of fundraising, the Sedgwick Community Playground Committee has entered into a purchase agreement with Ultiplay Corp. of Massachusetts for $45,943, which includes the playground apparatus designed and built by Playworld Systems in Pennsylvania, as well as shipping, installation support and surfacing materials, according to a news release from the committee.



The new play structure will be erected at Sedgwick Elementary School, 272 Snow’s Cove Road in Sedgwick, by an all-volunteer team of local contractors, builders, fishermen, parents and students. Numerous other projects will take place concurrent with the playground build. The 8th grade class will be assembling picnic tables to form an outdoor classroom, other students will be working on garden and landscaping projects, a timber-framed gazebo will be erected and the entire student body will hold its annual Spring Campus Clean-Up activity. The Committee will be serving three meals as well as snacks and drinks for volunteers throughout the day, and The Darling’s Ice Cream truck will be present from 12 to 1:30 p.m. to provide additional nutritional enrichment.



Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up for a shift by calling the Sedgwick School at 359-5002; volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome.



The playground will be dedicated to retiring principal Dr. Donald Buckingham at a ceremony to take place at the school at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. During a short program and ribbon cutting, Dr. B, who has been the principal since the opening of the school, will be honored by the students, faculty and staff for his 28 years of service to the Sedgwick School community. The playground will then be officially opened for play, and the public is invited for a quick trip down the slide or a spin on the merry-go-round.

