Community Compass seeks public input

News Feature

The Community Compass has been creating a three-year organizational strategic plan, and the plan will be the topic at its next forum on Wednesday, May 17, at the Blue Hill Congregational Church at 8 a.m.



The meeting is being held to receive input from those interested in helping to alleviate poverty, according to a news release. Co-chairmen, Dr. Bob Holmberg and Tom Bjorkman invite the public to attend and participate.



The mission of Community Compass, which serves residents in Blue Hill, Brooksville, Brooklin, Castine, Deer Isle, Orland, Penobscot, Sedgwick, Surry and Stonington, is to break the cycle of poverty in the region.



The plan has three focal areas, Early Childhood Development, Employment and Training, and Stable Living Conditions. Steering Committee members will share information on these topics and how they view them as key elements to increasing opportunity in our region.

