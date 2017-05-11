News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, May 11, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, May 11, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, May 11, 2017 Winners announced in Young Composers’ Competition

The Bagaduce Music Lending Library recently announced the winners of its 21st Annual Young Composers’ Competition at its Young Composers’ Festival in Blue Hill. Three judges considered original compositions from 32 school-aged children from across Maine in two age groups: Category I—age 7 through 13 years and Category II—age 14 through high school.



Judges ranked the entries and selected a first, second, and third place winner in each category and awarded an honorable mention.



In Category I, the judges declared a three-way tie among Cedar Fulton Ellis, of Seal Cove, for “Boom,” for concert band and piano; Eleanor Kmack, of Portland, for “Owls Soaring In,” for piano, and Samuel Norbert, of Wells, for “China,” for piano. Grayson Frothingham, of Blue Hill, was awarded honorable mention for “Waitin’ on Merrin,” for drums.



In Category II, the judges awarded First Place to Kyra Teboe, of Brunswick, for her composition “Bright Eyes,” for piano, voice, bass, and drum set; Second Place to Soren Nyhus, of Waterville, for “Cello Sonata No. 2, mov. II,” for piano and cello; and Third Place to Perrin Davidson, of Freeport, for “The Mind in State,” for violin, viola, cello. Honorable Mention went to Noah Brown, of Freeport, for “Where the Sidewalk Ends,” for four-part voice.



The Young Composers’ Competition and Festival was made possible by a grant from the Bob Crew Foundation and donations from Steven Poulos, The Merle B. Grindle Agency, Sarah Fraley, Nina Mocniak Doak, and Mainescape Gardens.

