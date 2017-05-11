Wings, Waves & Woods: birding by land, by sea and by art

News Feature

This annual birding and art festival comes to the island towns of Stonington and Deer Isle May 19 to May 21. Bob and Sandi Duchesne will be guiding all weekend, as well as some of the best birders in the area, according to a news release.



Events range from eagle spotting, night sounds, guided shore and warbler walks to a live owl demonstration, art workshops and birding activities especially for kids. New offerings include a guided morning walk off scenic Pressey Village Road, coffee break at Pilgrim’s Inn to share sightings and learn about bird-friendly coffee, a story reading and drawing workshop with artist Rebekah Raye, and a wildflower and herb walk with herbalist Brighid Dougherty.



Peter Beerits demonstrates how he makes found object bird sculptures at Nervous Nellie’s; painting and fabric workshops are also available—no experience needed. Boat excursions feature a trip to Seal Island National Wildlife Refuge to view pelagic birds, including puffins; a trip to Swan’s Island and a guided cruise in the Deer Isle Thorofare are also offered. There will be a birder’s supper in Stonington, followed by Wildlife Biologist Linda Welch’s talk about “What’s Up With Maine Seabirds?” Welch works for the Maine Coastal Island National Wildlife Refuge and has been studying seabirds here for nearly 20 years.



Some of the best birding is found on quiet roads, and there are miles of trails on the 12 nature preserves, nearly all of which include shore frontage. Wings, Waves & Woods is informal, welcoming to beginners and families, and a great way to explore Deer Isle, its birds, natural areas and its art.



The weekend’s full schedule is available at islandheritagetrust.org. To register in advance, call 348-2455 or email marissa@islandheritagetrust.org. Program updates are available by calling Island Heritage Trust at 348-2455 and on the Wings, Waves & Woods Facebook page.

