GSA announces honor parts

News Feature

George Stevens Academy recently announced the Honor Parts for the Class of 2017, and its 2017 graduation speaker, George Stevens Academy Head of School Timothy J. Seeley, who came to GSA in 2015. He graduated cum laude from Dartmouth College in 1981, has a master’s degree in theological studies and a master’s degree in education from Harvard Graduate School of Education. He taught at the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, where he also acted as a housemaster and coached football, basketball and tennis. He directed the Humanities Program at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts, and was Headmaster at North Cross School in Virginia. At North Cross, he instituted a school-wide program of ethics education and created a program to work more effectively with students with learning differences.



Ninety-one seniors are expected to graduate in the Class of 2017. Commencement exercises will be held on Sunday, June 18, at 1 p.m.



The 2017 Honor Parts are:



Valedictorian Morgan Kristyne Dauk, daughter of Peter and Tiffany Dauk of Sedgwick, played soccer and basketball for 4 years, track and field 3, and softball 1. She served as a Student Ambassador for 2 years and was on the Community Outreach Club for 1. She received the Williams Book Award and the Society of Women Engineers Book Award. Her legion athletic distinctions include: Basketball: 2017 PVC Player of the Year, 2017 Miss Maine Basketball Semifinalist, 2017 Maine McDonald’s All-Star, 2017 Maine McDonald’s Eastern Regional Foul Shooting Champion, 2015-17 PVC Class C/D First All-Star Team, 2017 Bangor Daily News Third All-State Team, 2017 Bangor Daily News All-Tourney Team, 2017 PVC All-Academic Team, leading scorer at GSA. Soccer: 2015-16 Class C Northern Maine All-Star Team, 2014-16 PVC First Team, 2017 PVC All-Academic Team, leading scorer for girls at GSA. Track and Field: 2015-16 Class C Javelin State Champion, 2015 All-State Track Team, 2015-16 All-PVC Track Team, 2016 2nd in PVC’s and State with 4x400m relay, 2015 3rd in PVC’s shot-put. Morgan does volunteer service projects at her church. She will be attending Williams College in Massachusetts where she will study biology and continue to play basketball and be a member of the track team. She expects to pursue a career in science “somewhere warm and sunny and in close proximity to a beach!”



Salutatorian Madelaine Anne Pelletier, daughter of Stan and Kathy Pelletier of Ellsworth, was a varsity swimmer 4 years and played Varsity Volleyball 1, Club Volleyball 2, Cross-Country 1, and Girls’ State 1. She participated in Community Outreach 2, Model U.N. 1, and MIT Splash 2. Maya volunteered for a mission to Jamaica, went on the Hancock County Medical Mission, and was a student at the New England Young Writers Conference. She received the Bausch+Lomb Honorary Science Award, recognition by the Daughters of the American Revolution for Outstanding Work in History, and is an AP Scholar. She will be taking a gap year with the AFS program in Ecuador before matriculating at Vassar College in fall 2018. She will study medicine in order to work internationally and “enjoy life while helping as many people as I can.”



First Honor Essayist Yvonne Greenough Rogers, daughter of Horatio and Gaye Marie Rogers of Penobscot, played Jazz Combo 4 years and Jazz Band 4. She participated in Drama 4, Varsity Sailing 3, Volleyball 3, and Tennis 1. She was a member of Student Council and was a Student Ambassador. Yvonne received the Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award, the St. Thomas University Book Award, the Berklee College Outstanding High School Musicianship Award (piano), the Dale E. Huff Outstanding Musicianship Award (piano, first tenor saxophone), the 2016 Maine All-State Jazz Band, Outstanding Musicianship Awards on piano and tenor saxophone at the Maine State Jazz Festival in 2016 and 2017, the Outstanding Junior Class Musician, Concert Band and the Chris Sprague Overall Musicianship Award, Maine Jazz Camp, UMaine Farmington. She will attend the Eastman School of Music and the University of Rochester where she will pursue a dual degree in Jazz Studies and Political Science, skills she hopes to combine “to make a positive contribution to my community.”



Second Honor Essayist Alexander Wheeler Taylor-Lash, son of Tom and Holly Taylor-Lash of Orland. Alex’s extracurriculars included Soccer 4 years, Outdoor Track and Field 4, Swimming 2, Math Team 2, Drama 2, Indoor Track and Field 1. He is a Member of the Boy Scouts of America in a Troop, Sea Scout Ship, and the Order of the Arrow. He plays club ultimate Frisbee and enjoys backpacking, camping, leadership. He is an Eagle Scout and was the recipient of the Rensselaer Medal (Book Award); the Founder’s Award and Arrowman of the Year Award from the Order of the Arrow (National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America). He placed 4th in State Class B for indoor pole vault and is a Presidential Scholar Semifinalist. Alex will be attending Princeton University where he will study Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. He hopes to “become proficient in multiple languages and travel the world; start my own business; create something important or make a groundbreaking discovery; hike the Appalachian Trail, summit all Colorado mountains over 14,000 feet, sky-dive, ski the Alps, and continue to make bad puns.”

