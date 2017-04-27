Brooksville students become published authors

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Ten Brooksville Elementary School seventh and eighth graders can now add “published author” to their burgeoning resumes. Former seventh and eighth grade language arts teacher and principal Todd Nelson, a writer in his own right, helped the students put together interviews with 10 Brooksville residents who were stalwarts of the community. Titled The Ten Treasures of Brooksville, the 78-page book comprises the interviews.



“Part of the project was learning about the art of interviewing, then transcribing and editing the words of a subject,” said Nelson.



Nelson said he had thought about publishing a project like this when he first started at Brooksville Elementary School in 2014. His original intention was a book called “Brooksville Goes to School,” chronicling the different layers of school experience in the town.



“Everyone goes to school, but did they go to the same school, even if it was The Brooksville School,” he said. “I thought it would make a great ‘Story Corps’ kind of experience for the kids and the townspeople,” referencing the National Public Radio program that shares stories aimed at building connections.



Playing with concepts associated with the overarching theme of the school year, also called Treasures of Brooksville, Nelson decided to take advantage of that theme and make the project correspond.



“Why not do interviews to get a sense of individual lives lived in the town, their values, their paths to Brooksville, their view of the community. Each student chose an individual from a long, long list,” he said.



The book includes interviews with John Altman, done by Nick Laszlo; Carl Chase, interviewed by Misty Limeburner; Hal Snow, interviewed by Sadie Cannon; John Gray, interviewed by Jack Gray; Eliot Coleman, interviewed by Percy Clifford; Bruno Lebel, interviewed by Makayla Lebel, Gig Lymburner, interviewed by Sophie Peasley; Mike Fowler, interviewed by Cole Lepper; Ann Perkins Ellis, interviewed by Maeve McLaughlin; and Maryellen Andrews, interviewed by Olivia Graves.



Interview subjects ranged from farmers to musicians, selectmen to retirees. Students conducted their interviews and wrote their articles under Nelson’s direction. The book is available to buy by searching Brooksville at lulu.com, and at Brooksville Elementary School.

