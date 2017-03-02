Hearing set on Benjamin River Bridge replacement

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

The Maine Department of Transportation will hold a preliminary public hearing on Tuesday, March 7, at the Sedgwick Town Hall, 574 N. Sedgwick Rd., at 6 p.m. on a $1.5 million capital project to replace the Benjamin River Bridge.



Representatives from MDOT will present proposed recommendations while also drawing citizen comments and concerns, and answering questions, part of the public process the state transportation department conducts for all bridge replacements.



The Benjamin River Bridge spans the border of Brooklin and Sedgwick on Route 175. Built in 1935, the bridge was included in MDOT’s 2016 three-year capital improvement plan, set for 2017 or 2018. In the new three-year plan recently released, that time frame has shifted back one year.



In a 2012 inspection, MDOT noted the concrete and slab bridge’s substructure condition as poor and its superstructure and deck condition as fair.

