Candidates, voters discuss issues at Blue Hill forum

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Five candidates who will appear on the April 7 ballot shared their views on budgets, future planning and communication at a March 27 forum co-hosted by the League of Women Voters and Penobscot Bay Press at the Blue Hill Public Library. Moderated by Penobscot Bay Press publisher and editor Nathanial Barrows, the forum drew a standing-room-only crowd for selectman candidates Ellen Best and incumbent John Bannister. School board candidates Rebecca Conable, Amy Houghton and Jonathan Smallidge followed, speaking to a smaller crowd.



One selectman seat, two candidates



John Bannister feels the current board is “the most stable, problem-free select board of any in the area.” However, Ellen Best thinks it’s time for a change.



“I think it’s time we have a different point of view in our town government,” she said.



Their division lies, in part, in how the current board of selectmen responds to citizens and their concerns.



New ideas may have long-term costs, Bannister said, and his 25 years as selectman hedge against repeating mistakes. “I always look at the big picture…working tirelessly to keep our costs down,” he said, noting that Blue Hill is “in the best financial shape of any town in Hancock County.”



Best, an attorney who has lived in Blue Hill for 40 years, said better communication, response, and transparency from the selectmen was needed. She said evening selectmen’s meetings, which a 2016 straw poll indicated citizens wanted, were held twice and then “declared a failure,” and she cited a 2016 petition asking selectmen to follow the Maine DOT plan to appoint an outside facilitator to the Falls Bridge citizens advisory group.



“[The petition] was, essentially, completely ignored,” Best said. (Selectman Jim Schatz was named facilitator.)



Zoning, or the lack of it, and economic revitalization, was also a main topic.



Bannister said a zoning ordinance “creates more problems than it solves,” and Blue Hill’s lack of one allows the “freedom to do things that other towns” restrict or require permits and fees. He doesn’t equate zoning and retail marijuana stores, but said, “I’m happy to go with whatever the town wants,” though, personally, he was leaning against in-town retail marijuana.



Best favors “a minimal amount” of zoning to encourage good economic growth. “I don’t think [zoning] has to be a big, scary thing,” she said. She would start with a comprehensive plan, noting that one proposed 10 years ago, and soundly voted down, was a result of the state “asking Blue Hill to use an unused equation for zoning…the State set us up for failure.”



Concerning retail marijuana sales, the state has a moratorium in place through January 31, 2018, which “is likely to be extended six months,” Best said. “I do support the idea that retail marijuana stores be located in a specific area or not allowed.”



Revitalizing the downtown is best left to the free market, Bannister said, noting that selectmen failed in persuading owners of empty Main Street buildings to lower their asking prices, but some buildings were recently sold. Best said the summer community, which pays “large taxes and donates generously” should be acknowledged as an economic engine.



“Should summer people have a vote?” Bannister asked.



“No,” Best replied. “But a voice.”



Bannister said he “strongly disagrees on [hiring] a town manager….The impact on the budget would be staggering.”



For Best, “the town needs infrastructure to support [its institutions], and we have to support that.”



Bannister spoke of what the board had accomplished “on my watch,” such as renovations to town hall, the town wharf, South Blue Hill wharf, Blue Hill Consolidated School, the transfer station, and more. “Things do get done with this board.”



“Yes, things get done,” Best agreed, because they are “municipal responsibilities. I’m saying there is still a feeling of being left out by a large portion of our population. When I go into town hall, I don’t feel like they respect what I have to say or are responsive.”



Two school board seats, three candidates



The three school board candidates expressed a deep belief in the public school system while holding similar views on budget, policy and board communication, collaboration and transparency. The only discernible difference was that Houghton said plainly that she would put “the needs of the students first,” while Smallidge and Conable highlighted the struggle between the cost of education and taxpayer concerns.



“Public education needs strong leadership,” said Houghton, coordinator for Blue Hilll nonprofit Community Compass and a former supervisor of the radiology department at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital.



But Conable, an appointed interim board member since September 2016, and Smallidge, a three-term member who stepped down in 2012, both spoke of the struggle in drafting a budget. Conable noted that when the number of high school students rise, elementary instruction budget is the first to get cut to accommodate the higher tuition costs. And some costs, are not only mandated but “a moral question not just for Blue Hill to answer but the United States…We have a responsibility to educate all children. Some children are very expensive.”



Smallidge said that half of the school budget “is something we don’t have control over. We have to spend by law. And not that we shouldn’t. I think it’s one of the toughest things for the school board to deal with.”



With a $1.5 million bond for school renovations before voters at town meeting, Smallidge, a general contractor, said BHCS was designed for 300 students (it is currently at about 260), and pressure to keep the budget increase low has led to the current need for a big renovation project.



He also spoke of collaborating with neighboring schools in the junior high grades: “There’s some schools in the area in trouble, and no one wants to see a school go away. The school is the heart of the community, and I want to help make the surrounding communities strong.”

