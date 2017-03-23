News Feature

Brooklin Originally published in The Weekly Packet, March 23, 2017 Brooklin to ask voters to approve $1.87 million school budget

by Anne Berleant

In mid-January, the school board approved a 2017-18 budget of $1,870,940, which will be presented to voters at town meeting on Saturday, April 1. Overall, the budget is slightly down from this year although, by using less balance forward as revenue than in the previous three years, the tax burden is set to increase.



Based on an estimated $233,011 balance at the end of this school year, the board is apportioning $123,712 of that for 2017-18. Last year, that amount was $200,0000 but tighter budgets lead to less balance forward, Superintendent Chris Elkington noted in January.



Elementary instruction is up nearly $60,000, mostly from increases in teacher and staff health insurance ($30,000) and contracted salary increases ($22,000).



With three more students entering high school than graduating, secondary tuition is also up. At about $10,500 per student tuition, with a two-student reserve built into the budget, that line is up $33,384.



Cost trimming across the board, such as the $17,500 saved in library, guidance and extra curricular expenses, has offset the $8,500 increase in technology, and $5,000 budgeted for a consultant, under the school committee services budget.



Special education, usually a rising cost, is down $35,500, partly from cutting an ed. tech. position, while operations and maintenance is also down, nearly $18,000.



On the revenue side, the expected state subsidy is set at $37,486, while $22,000 from the tuition reserve will also be used.



Proposed 2017-18 budget: $1,870,940

• Elementary education: $638,391—up $59,515

• Secondary education: $338,625—up 33,384

• Special education: $195,844—down $35,494

• Operations/maintenance: $222,900—down $17,936

Budget up or down? Down 0.9 percent or $17,400

Tax burden: Up 3.4 percent or $94,887

Why more taxation? $76,287 less balance forward revenue

