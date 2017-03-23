News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, March 23, 2017 Candidates square off in Blue Hill Forum on March 27

by Faith DeAmbrose

Candidates running in contested races for one seat on the board of selectmen and two seats on the school board will come face-to-face on Monday, March 27, in a candidates forum.



Candidates for the board of selectmen, incumbent John Bannister and Ellen Best, will begin discussion at 6:30 p.m.



Candidates for the two seats on the school board, Rebecca Conable, Amy Houghton and Jonathan Smallidge will begin at 7:30 p.m.



The League of Women Voters-Downeast and Penobscot Bay Press will sponsor the forum, which will include a three-minute opening statement, three advance questions to candidates, questions submitted from audience members and a two-minute closing statement. Nat Barrows, publisher and editor of Penobscot Bay Press will serve as moderator.



The forum will take place at the Blue Hill Public Library.

