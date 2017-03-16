Public invited to talk sidewalks, pathways in Blue Hill

News Feature

Members of the public are encouraged to attend an informational meeting of a new community group that is working to expand and improve Blue Hill’s network of sidewalks and pathways.



The meeting, hosted by Blue Hill Community Development, will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m., at the Blue Hill Town Hall.



BHCD is a newly formed not-for-profit organization of volunteers interested in helping Blue Hill pursue community development initiatives that build and nurture a thriving local economy and a physically accessible community, according to a news release from the group. BHCD’s objective is to help facilitate and engage local residents, businesses, government officials and other stakeholders in discussions and actions that enhance Blue Hill’s community and economic vibrancy.



BHCD’s first formal initiative is to help identify ways and means to improve the safety, location, and adequacy of Blue Hill’s pedestrian and trail “connectivity”—that is, the town’s network of sidewalks and pathways for foot and bicycle traffic. Organizers said the choice of topic reflects the anticipated increase in pedestrian and vehicular activity throughout Blue Hill and to encourage opportunities for walking, biking and exercise routes.



So far, BHCD has submitted three grant requests to private funders to support preliminary planning. It plans to pursue additional private and public grants and funds once its plans are developed.



BHCD’s board of directors consists of community members Mike Astbury, Cheryl Boulet, John Burns, Adam Gray, Scott Miller, Denny Robertson, Tim Seeley, and Amy Visentin. Blue Hill Selectman Vaughn Leach serves as an ex officio member of the board.



For information, email John Burns at johnfburnsme@gmail.com.

