Sedgwick selectmen seek greater citizen participation

At a February 23 public hearing, Lynnie Lyman asks selectmen to explain the referendum questions appearing on the March 3 ballot.

by Anne Berleant

Editor’s Note: The two ballot referendums will NOT be voted on March 3 because they were not included in the warrant articles, as legally required, selectmen discovered on March 1. Instead, a special town meeting will be held in April.



Sedgwick—A February 23 public hearing on two ballot referendum questions facing voters when town meeting opens in Sedgwick drew one citizen, apart from selectmen and administrative assistant Barbara Grindle.



The two ballot referendum questions are first, whether the town should reinstate a school budget validation referendum process, and second, whether a charter commission should be established to draft and recommend a town charter to voters.



If the school budget validation referendum question passes, it will take effect on July 1, 2017, affecting the 2018-19 school budget, not the one immediately facing voters. In 2008, a new state law required a budget validation vote but allowed towns to repeal it after three years.



Sedgwick “chose to repeal it,” Lynnie Lyman said. “What’s the reasoning to bring it back?”



The reason is the selectmen’s constituents, Third Selectman Ben Astbury said. “When you get a number [of citizens] coming to you with a recurring issue, it’s important to give them and other residents an opportunity” to decide as a legislative body.



Second Selectman Colby Pert noted that November straw poll results were in favor three-to-one on voting to reinstate the school budget validation referendum process.



A secret ballot allows citizens to “vote their conscience” behind the ballot curtain, First Selectman Neil Davis said, while Pert noted that an election can draw 250 to 300 votes while anywhere from 30 to 80 citizens attend open town meeting.



On the second referendum question, creating a charter commission, Davis said if the measure is approved, six commission members would be elected, in the same manner as any town official, and three appointed by selectmen. Only one appointed member may be a selectmen, per state statute.



Town charters proscribe the form of town government and the budgeting process, and are the equivalent of a state or federal constitution. Davis said that an expanding budget and a limited tax base place selectmen in the position of signing warrants on budgets that they have no hand in. “We have all the responsibility but not the authority,” he said. “There’s something inherently not right about that.”



The commission would have one year, with a second year extension possible, to create a charter to put before citizen vote. Davis stressed that the “idea is not to politicize” the process but to conduct “an actual discovery process” and build consensus.



“It doesn’t mean that we’ll change anything,” he said. “There are a lot of arguments for having a town meeting. But it’s a lot more complicated today.”



Lyman said she began attending school board meetings after her daughter entered school, but has never attended town meeting.



“It’s time some of the young people get involved,” Pert said.

