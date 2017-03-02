News Feature

Sedgwick Originally published in The Weekly Packet, March 2, 2017 Sedgwick annual town meeting

Election

Friday, March 3, 1-6 p.m.

Historic town house



Candidates

Contested

Selectman, three-year term,

Neil Davis and Michael Sheahan.

Unopposed

School-board, three-year term, Michele Levesque

Treasurer, three-year term,

Cynthia Reilly



Referendum questions

To establish a Charter Commission

To require a school budget validation referendum vote



Business meeting

Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m.

Sedgwick Elementary School

Warrant articles: municipal 64; school 19

Municipal budget: $863,447

Increase: $22,437

School budget: $2,400,641

Increase: $75,766



Warrant items at a glance

Proposed retail marijuana moratorium ordinance

Articles 39-41 for new firetruck purchase

Article 45 proposes commercial harvesting on Walker Pond lot

