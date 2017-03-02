Brooksville school budget up 1.9%

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The 2017-18 Brooksville school budget has an increase of $35,223, or 1.91 percent, from last year’s budget of 1,841,502.



Totaled at 1,878,395, this year’s budget is primarily increased due to expenses stemming from actions taken following the school board’s decision to part ways with former principal Todd Nelson. The board agreed to pay out the rest of Nelson’s contract, including health insurance, while also paying health insurance and an increase in salary to interim principal Cammie Lepper. As such, the health insurance line under the office of the principal is $29,578, up from $10,743 last year. That number could be higher than needed, according to Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt, dependent upon who the Brooksville school board decides to hire as the new principal at Brooksville Elementary School to begin the 2017-18 school year.



“That line could decrease, but it is unknown at this point, so it is budgeted high,” said Hurvitt.



Repair and maintenance is also up this year, at $53,010, due to several projects that happened last year. The project that required the most money was the $15,500 roof replacement to the school’s gym. Other notable projects included $7,500 in heating and plumbing repairs and $4,500 for the addition of a new interior door.



The school also had to contract out for its speech pathology services, which will cost $14,363 that was not included in last year’s budget. However, because the school no longer has a speech pathologist employed there, the $11,274 in salary and $2,874 no longer needs to be budgeted. That, along with a decrease in costs to tuitions for special education services at the secondary education level, have actually led to a decrease of $40,490 in the special education budget.



The school has also budgeted $11,618 for an RTI Ed. Tech. position that was not in the budget last year. Substitute teacher wages have increased from $7,200 to $24,921, as a long-term substitute had to be hired to fill in for some of Lepper’s classes when she took on the role of interim principal. As such, the total elementary instruction is up $47,096.



Brooksville residents will have the opportunity to vote on the school budget during town meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m.



School Budget: $1,878,395

Increase: $35,223

Warrant articles: municipal 71; school 19

Voting: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday, March 6, at the Public Service Building

Business Meeting: 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, at the school.

