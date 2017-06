News Feature

The Peninsula Web exclusive, June 8, 2017 Voting in the June 13 referendum

All towns vote 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Blue Hill, town hall



Brooklin, town office



Brooksville, town hall



Sedgwick, historic town house



Surry, town hall



(Also a reminder for Surry residents of a Surry Special Town Meeting on June 14 at 6 p.m. at the Surry Elementary School to address fire department expansion.)