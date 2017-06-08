News Feature

Surry Originally published in The Weekly Packet, June 8, 2017 Surry to vote on expansion of fire house, town office Special town meeting set for June 14, 6 p.m.

by Anne Berleant

A training room, emergency communication room and office, kitchen, storage mezzanine, automatic ventilation, and a garage big enough to fit the latest fire trucks are part of the proposed expansion of the Surry fire station and town office. Also included are a new boiler and a roof.



“We’ve known we had to do something for quite a period of time,” Chairman of Selectmen Bill Matlock said.



Voters will decide on the $850,000 project at a special town meeting on June 14.



Fire Chief Richard Black and Matlock outlined the reasons behind the expansion at a public hearing on May 31.



“Fire trucks are getting bigger,” Black said, and while the department needs a new truck, it won’t fit.



The proposed design by architect Carla Haskell of Design Group Collaborative in Ellsworth, adds 3,000 square feet, and will extend the rear of the municipal building by 40 feet. With the other proposed renovations, it will put the fire station in compliance with OSHA and state regulations, Black said.



The training room, accommodating up to 30 people, will also be used for voting, and board meetings. The ventilation system will stop the seeping of exhaust fumes from the fire trucks into the town office.



The warrant article asks the town to authorize spending a sum not to exceed $850,000 payable over a term not to exceed 25 years based on a 4.19 percent loan rate. But Matlock said he has gotten quotes as low as 3.2 percent for 15 years and 3.375 for 20 to 25 years. The $850,000 bond would add anywhere from $33 to $44.72 to the average Surry property tax bill.



“Money is as cheap as it’s ever going to be,” Matlock said. “If there’s a time to borrow, the time is now.”



If the article passes, bidding will begin on June 15 and end on July 24. Haskell said the bid specs “don’t preclude” local contractors but are open to anyone.



The special town meeting warrant also includes articles asking voters to approve $3,500 for school library books from a trust created for that purpose, a transfer of funds between school accounts, and removing $20,000 from taxation based on voters amending the administrative budget at town meeting.

