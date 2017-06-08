News Feature

Castine Originally published in Castine Patriot, June 8, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, June 8, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, June 8, 2017 Miniature Artisans Guild to show work

The International Guild of Miniature Artisans (IGMA) will host the 36th annual Guild School at Maine Maritime Academy June 10-16. Free exhibitions for the public will be held June 11-14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on June 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Harborview Room at the Alfond Student Center.



The Guild School will feature 46 classes over six full days for miniature artisans of all skill levels to practice their craft and learn new techniques in a variety of media. Classes cover everything from silver sculpture and fiber arts to furniture-making and room construction. Hundreds of miniaturists from around the U.S. and the globe are expected to attend the school.



Registration for the Guild School is currently closed, however, anyone interested in miniatures are encouraged to attend the free public exhibitions to view the work of students and talk with other artisans.



Miniatures are scaled-down replicas of normal-sized items which are made from a variety of media such as wood, leather, pewter, and other fine metals.



For more information on the Guild School, IGMA, and the history of miniatures, visit igma.org.

