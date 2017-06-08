GSA Arts Fest brightens campus

News Feature

by Cora Curtis

The beginning of Arts Fest at George Stevens Academy is signaled by the springing up of colorful trees and tepees on the front lawn, part of a Lawn Forest created by students each year. As they near the end of another academic school-year, teachers and students took a break to flex their creativity in a happy hullabaloo of activities and workshops during the annual week-long activity.



Kicking off on May 30, the campus began bustling with student woodcarvers, dancers, fiddlers, rug-makers, makeup artists, yogis, cat condo builders, podcasters, sushi rollers, boxers and more. Everyone got the chance to try their hand at new art forms and ways of expanding their creative minds. There were many student-run debates throughout the week on topics such as the treatment of drug addiction in the criminal justice system and whether college athletes should be paid competitive salaries. Workshops held in classrooms and common areas all over campus offered a menagerie of topics and media to explore. The arts fest featured everything from krav maga to crocheting to pinhole photography.



The workshops took place outside of campus as well, such as one workshop which provided the opportunity to interact creatively with nature directly. Other off-campus activities included Medieval Warfare, canoeing, and applied use of Spanish language.



This year marks 39 years of George Stevens Academy hosting the arts fest, originally organized by art teacher Katie Greene. The arts festival primarily aims to further diversify students’ perspectives through their interactions with new teachers, artists, and creative media. One particular group of students gained a folkier perspective through the sounds of jug band music with musicians David Stearns and Scott Howell, who howled out soulful tunes in harmony with the skillful student accompaniment.

