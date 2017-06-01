News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, June 1, 2017 Students connect to global issue through Walk for Water BHCS raises funds for Tanzanian school children

From kindergartners to eighth graders, BHCS Walks for Water on May 25.

by Anne Berleant

A seventh-grade world social studies unit on Africa ended up raising funds and awareness of global differences in access to clean water for the entire Blue Hill Consolidated School.



Students, staff and teachers held a Walk for Water on Thursday, May 25, at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds, after raising $1,400 for a hand-washing station for a Tanzania school.



“That was the project they wanted to support,” social studies teacher Kyle Snow said. “The fact that the entire school came together…is great.”



Seventh-graders learned about African geography, culture and global water scarcity from sources such as A Long Walk to Water, a 2010 novel based in Sudan, and a Peace Corps worker guest speaker.



“Learning about Tanzania persuaded us to do this project because we knew what we were working for,” seventh grader Clark Morrison said.



More than 200 students, staff and community members walked round and round the fairgrounds track, many carrying gallon jugs of water, representing the three miles’ distance Tanzania school children must walk to reach a clean water source. Eighth-graders donated $740 of money raised for their own class trip to the cause.



And, as an added incentive, Snow pledged to run one mile for every $100 raised.



“We were inspired to find a way to connect with the situation in Sudan,” seventh-grade teacher Vicki Davis said. “Ninety-eight percent of the world’s population live in poverty. They do not have clean water.”

