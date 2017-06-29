News Feature

The Island & The Peninsula Originally published in Castine Patriot, June 29, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, June 29, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, June 29, 2017 July 4 Holiday Deadlines

Penobscot Bay Press offices in Blue Hill and Stonington will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.



Our deadlines have changed for the July 6 issue as follows:



Coming Events: Friday, June 30, 10 a.m.



Display and classified ads: Friday, June 30, 5 p.m.



News from the public: Friday, June 30, 5 p.m.



Letters to the editor: Monday, July 3, 1 p.m.



Remembrances: Wednesday, July 5, 8:30 a.m. (as usual).

