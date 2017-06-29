Hearing set for South Street property

News Feature

The property at 28 South Street is under consideration by the Blue Hill Planning Board for a new retail building.

by Anne Berleant

The Blue Hill Planning Board has set Monday, July 10, for a public hearing on a commercial retail building proposed for South Street. The board accepted Ellsworth Holdings, LLC’s site plan review application as complete on June 13. Following the public hearing, the board will review the application and may issue a permit.



If approved, this will be the third permit issued for 23 South Street, Map 014, Lot 004, for a retail business structure. An “almost identical” application submitted by developer Tom Ellis was approved in 2014, Code Enforcement Officer Judy Jenkins said. Ellis, now operating as Ellsworth Holdings, LLC, also received a permit for the site in 2012. In both cases, the permit lapsed after no action was taken for over a year.



The project was delayed in 2012 over legal issues, and in 2014, the lessee—rumored but never confirmed to be a Family Dollar Store—for whom Ellis was constructing the building, pulled out. Jenkins noted that, at the time, the organization owning the dollar store franchises was going through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.



The size of the new proposed building has increased about 300 square feet to 9,920 square feet because the building plans have been reconformed for better drainage, Jenkins said. The site will house two retail stores in one building and have 29 parking spaces. All permits required, including those from the Maine Department of Transportation and Maine Department of Environmental Protection, have been submitted to the planning board.



Public notice of the June 13 meeting, when the board accepted the application as complete, was published only on the town’s website.



A change in the Planning Board Ordinance, amended at a special meeting on February 16, struck the requirement that the board publish meeting notices in a newspaper of record; posting on a public website fulfills legal notice requirements. However, notices of public hearings must still be published in newspapers of record, like The Weekly Packet, at least 10 days in advance, according to the ordinance, which sets the rules and regulations under which the planning board operates.

