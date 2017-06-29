Celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4

News Feature

The annual parade begins at 10 a.m., with those participating asked to begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. at the Haven Colony road.

Blue Hill



Lobster dinner



Duffy-Wescott Post #85, corner Main and School streets, 5-7 p.m., to benefit the legion hall building.



Flash! in the Pans



The Peninsula’s steel drum band performs at 7:30 p.m., with donations to benefit the organization’s scholarship fund.



Fireworks



Fireworks follow the pan dance, after dark, over Blue Hill Bay.



Brooklin



Parade



The annual parade begins at 10 a.m., with those participating asked to begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. at the Haven Colony road. All are welcome to this traditional community event, and there is no need to register.



Community Band concert



The Brooklin Community Band will begin playing at 9:30 a.m. as parade participants and attendees gather.



Games on the green



Games and contests for kids and adults at the town green following the parade.



Chicken BBQ



At the town green, to benefit the Brooklin Youth Corps.



Peapod rowing races



At Bridges Point, starting around 2 p.m. Boats provided, no registration required. Cash prizes!



Harborside, Brooksville



Gather for the parade at 9:45 a.m. in the center of Harborside (Brooksville). Parade starts promptly at 10 a.m. and travels through the village to the start of Harborside Road (at the end of Cape Rosier Road). All groups and individuals are welcome to join and walk in the parade; those wishing to participate should arrive at 9:45 a.m. After the parade, there will be a flag raising ceremony, reading of the Gettysburg Address, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the election of the traditional Mayor of Harborside. There will be face painting, children’s games, live music and a pie-eating contest. People are welcome to sing songs or recite poetry—no politics, please!

