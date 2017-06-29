Island Ad-Vantages Logo

News Feature

Blue Hill
Originally published in The Weekly Packet, June 29, 2017
Celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4

July 4th parade

The annual parade begins at 10 a.m., with those participating asked to begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. at the Haven Colony road.

Penobscot Bay Press file photo

Blue Hill

Lobster dinner

Duffy-Wescott Post #85, corner Main and School streets, 5-7 p.m., to benefit the legion hall building.

Flash! in the Pans

The Peninsula’s steel drum band performs at 7:30 p.m., with donations to benefit the organization’s scholarship fund.

Fireworks

Fireworks follow the pan dance, after dark, over Blue Hill Bay.

Brooklin

Parade

The annual parade begins at 10 a.m., with those participating asked to begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. at the Haven Colony road. All are welcome to this traditional community event, and there is no need to register.

Community Band concert

The Brooklin Community Band will begin playing at 9:30 a.m. as parade participants and attendees gather.

Games on the green

Games and contests for kids and adults at the town green following the parade.

Chicken BBQ

At the town green, to benefit the Brooklin Youth Corps.

Peapod rowing races

At Bridges Point, starting around 2 p.m. Boats provided, no registration required. Cash prizes!

Harborside, Brooksville

Gather for the parade at 9:45 a.m. in the center of Harborside (Brooksville). Parade starts promptly at 10 a.m. and travels through the village to the start of Harborside Road (at the end of Cape Rosier Road). All groups and individuals are welcome to join and walk in the parade; those wishing to participate should arrive at 9:45 a.m. After the parade, there will be a flag raising ceremony, reading of the Gettysburg Address, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the election of the traditional Mayor of Harborside. There will be face painting, children’s games, live music and a pie-eating contest. People are welcome to sing songs or recite poetry—no politics, please!


