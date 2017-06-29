News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, June 29, 2017 Blue Hill shows its pride at LGBTQ festival Over 250 people attend events over three days

Jon Robbins, left, and Maeve McLaughlin get ready for the Blue Hill Pride Fest march on Saturday, June 24.

by Anne Berleant

About 130 marchers gathered on the Blue Hill Public Library lawn on Saturday, June 24, to march in solidarity and pride with the LGBTQ community.



“It’s not just civil rights and gay rights but to come together as a community,” Jon Robbins of Sedgwick said. But the afternoon march was only one of several events that began two days earlier with a talk by recent George Stevens Academy graduate Hannah Flood and ending on Saturday evening with an open mike event.



The library billed the events as a Pride Fest, which was funded by a grant from Maine Community Foundation’s Equity Fund for programs aimed at marginalized and LGBTQ communities, Youth Librarian Libby Edwardson said. “Everyone’s pretty excited and supportive.” The grant also helped purchase $1,000 worth of new library materials.



“I thought [the Pride Fest] was great,” Director Rich Boulet said. “It went beautifully with our theme this year, which is diversity. It was a great match.”



The marchers ranged from pretty young to pretty old, with three organizations, the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth, and Hancock County Democrats joining in with younger marchers from Peninsula towns.



“I am super excited to show support to the LGBTQ-plus community,” Maeve McLaughlin of Brooksville said. “I am a part of it myself, and have family and friends in it.”



The marchers cut through the hospital grounds to the town park where they were then escorted by fire truck down Main Street and then back up to the library. Passing and stopped car drivers honked their horns and waved (or, in one case, asked if there was an accident up ahead).



“It’s pride…when people can walk through the streets and not worry about people harassing, arresting, hurting,” said Moira O’Neill of Surry.





View a video of the event on our YouTube channel

