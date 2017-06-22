News Feature

Brooklin Originally published in The Weekly Packet, June 22, 2017 Principal Nawrot steps down from Brooklin School, but not to retire

Brooklin School principal and teacher Halina Nawrot is resigning from The Brooklin School. She had announced her resignation this spring.

by Anne Berleant

After 10 years as a teaching principal for the Brooklin School, Halina Nawrot will close the school doors behind her for the last time this month. She had announced her resignation this spring.



“I’m ready to take on a different challenge,” she said, her British accent still apparent.



Nawrot first came to the U.S. in 1972 as an exchange student after 10 years as a dancer and choreographer with the Royal Ballet. After her third year, she decided to make Maine her permanent home.



“I needed something different, and the coast of Maine was that,” she said. “[People here] were hard working, honest, caring people. People who, if you treated well, they would treat you well.”



She married, had three children, became heavily involved in the Camden Civic Theater, and received a Bachelor of Education degree from University of Maine at Orono in 1976. Special education certification and a master’s of education from Harvard followed.



“I loved theater but I had to make a living,” she said, and being home for her children, especially after a divorce, was a priority.



Nawrot moved from substitute teaching to full-time teaching and administration at public and independent schools in Maine before a friend told her about the opening at Brooklin. She had been planning to start doctoral work but “then this job came up. [It] seemed perfect.” Nawrot said her original plan had been to stay for six years and then retire.



But plans have a way of changing. Nawrot has received her superintendent’s certificate and has no plans to step away from education.



“I like the interaction with students, parents and colleagues,” she said of her tenure as Brooklin’s principal. “But 10 years is a long time to be anywhere in education.”



Nawrot also spoke of changes she’s seen in students and parents over the last decade.



“Parents are less interested in formal education and [have] a much more broader outlook as to what kids might go into.”



At the same time, students “are also more relaxed [and show] more of a willingness to explore other areas than 10 years ago. Technology is partly the reason.”



Academic rigor has to be in place, she continued, but “schools have to change with what people need and want.”



At her final school board meeting June 13, Superintendent Chris Elkington praised “her honesty in telling me like it is.”



A Brooklin resident, Nawrot said, “I’ve met and been part of the lives of some amazing parents, students, teachers and board members. For their support I am eternally grateful.”



And yes, she will cry as her final eighth-grade class graduates on June 22.



“Teaching is such a close relationship…I get emotional about it every year. This year, I will especially be so.”

