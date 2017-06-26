Brooklin School has new principal

News Feature

Jil Blake begins her position as principal of Brooklin School on July 10.

by Anne Berleant

Jil Blake, newly hired as principal of Brooklin School, stepped out of her future office and into the school library. A staff member quickly introduced herself, mentioning grade restructuring in their brief exchange.



Blake, who visited the school on June 20 to meet teachers, parents and students, begins a two-year contract on July 10, and is planning her move from Northampton, Mass., to the area.



“My plan is to make every effort to [live] in Brooklin,” she said.



Born, raised and educated in Vermont, Blake said, “I come from a small school and know the challenges they face.”



She has served as an instructional coach in Hartford, Conn., a position that is similar to curriculum coordinator, taught in urban and rural middle and high schools in New England, and is currently working on her doctorate degree in educational leadership.



Developing a curriculum that connects horizontally across disciplines and vertically through grades is a primary goal she has for Brooklin School.



“It is my belief that a solid curriculum is the single greatest foundational tool a school can create,” she wrote in a letter to the community.



“If you don’t have something written down that teachers can talk about, it gets messy,” she elaborated in the quiet of the school library. “It seems like there’s a need for that this year.”



Blake has found the community warm and welcoming in her current visit and when she came for a June 16 fundraiser, she said. “It feels like every person you meet in the community…you feel you’ve known them your whole life.”



Married, with a daughter who will enter the fifth grade, she said her family enjoys outdoor recreation, including kayaking, skiing and swimming.



“Every chance we get, we’re outside doing something,” she said.



Inside the school, her goal is “see this be a thriving school where people hear about it and say, ‘Let’s check it out.’”

